a whole tear drama of a Sandra Bullock

In the mid-1990s, Sandra Bullock became the “bride of America.” A confusing title that is usually more of a weight than an honor; all very far from Safety pin, the film that is now in hand. After achieving the feat of beating Julia Roberts herself at the box office with Network (1996), the actress had a bright future. Much more with his clever sense of humor and brilliant capacity for comedy.

But over the years, Sandra Bullock found herself in the dilemma of actresses vaunted for their ability to make people laugh. By the beginning of the millennium, Sandra Bullock wanted to be taken seriously and made some risky decisions in her career. Some not so good, but others solid enough to show their talent. In 2010 he won an Oscar and that seemed to consolidate his dramatic side. Or at least make it clear that Sandra Bullock was much more than a gifted comedian in an increasingly demanding Hollywood.

With Unforgivable (2021), by director Nora Fingscheidt, Bullock again demonstrates his aExtensive record as an actress for deep dramas. He does so with a flawless, bright and nuanced performance that is sustained by a painful premise. Can society forgive a criminal? To what extent is there an ambiguous moral when judging certain crimes? Of course, these are contentious issues amid the notion of contemporary guilt.

Guilt in our age and the value of forgiveness

Unforgivable emphasizes the possibility of understanding a criminal beyond what happened and incorporating its context. To force the viewer to ask questions about the moral indications and the immediate judgment. Ruth Slater (Bullock) murdered a police officer.

He did so in the midst of a confusing eviction situation involving the family home. The movie takes a fair amount of time to explore the character’s regrets and pain, but also his exclusion. Bullock manages to create a vision on collective cruelty, the inclement pointing out and the ferocity of marginalization.

