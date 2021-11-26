a twin brother, a movie with Spielberg and three Goyas

In 2016, Juan Antonio Bayona was the director chosen by Steven Spielberg to launch ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’. By then, the Catalan had already sneaked into the world of red carpets and Hollywood photocalls. At the Madrid premiere of his previous project, ‘A monster comes to see me’, the protagonists of the political scene of the moment rubbed shoulders with the stars of the film mecca Sigourney Weaver and Lewis MacDougall, the boy protagonist.

At that premiere, in which Vanitatis had the opportunity to speak with the director, Bayona acknowledged that, despite her successes and her schedule always full of commitments, her mother continued to scold her at all hours because she did not call her on the phone as many times as she wanted to, although she enjoyed her son’s success very much. On that night of stars at the Royal Theater, the shy and simple Bayona came out, who does not enjoy the pomposity of a red carpet: “It’s not my thing, it’s a very distant world. When I finish this I go back to my usual life, with my friends, who have nothing to do with the cinema, and my family. I’m a neighborhood boy, which is what I like, and when I’m away I miss my aunt’s cannelloni. All of this is exceptional ”.

The marginal Trini

The neighborhood from which Bayona comes has been classified by some as the poorest neighborhood in Barcelona and others place it among the most dangerous. Marginality already existed when José Antonio was a kid. The director, when he collected a good handful of Goya awards in 2008 for ‘The orphanage’, commented: “One day I will make a movie about when we went to the schoolyard and we watched the junkies prick themselves at the gate while we ate the chóped sandwich. It was strong, but not dramatic. ”

At the age of 33, he managed to take 7 statuettes, leaving behind a past as a director of video clips for Camela, Raphael, Bunbury and OBK. Yes, the famous western-style clip of ‘When love sets sail’ is his work. Between Camela’s techno-rumba rhythm and success with Belén Rueda, a man who served as the propellant of his career: the Mexican Benicio, the bull, whom Bayona met for the first time while still very young. When the director of ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ went to Sitges to present his film ‘Cronos’: “Suddenly a child entered the press room and sat there saying it was from the press, which to date I don’t know if it was true (laughs), but I assumed he was more than 10 years old because he had rather crappy sideburns ”. Bayona was then 18 years old.

Origin of the south

Such was the attachment of the Catalan for his humble origins, for that neighborhood marked by drugs and marginalization, which when he founded his own production company he named Films La Trini. Although born in Catalonia, he and his twin brother Carlos have Andalusian origins. His parents along with his grandparents came from Andalusia like thousands of immigrants at that time to try to start a family in Barcelona.

Her mother, Piedad, was a seamstress and janitor at a neighborhood civic center, while her father, from whom she inherited the name, was an industrial painter. Too from his father he learned the love of cinema, And already, at the age of 11, it was clear to him, although he would still have to wait a while to go to the Superior School of Cinema and Audiovisuals of Catalonia (ESCAC), where he was trained. “My father always worried that we watched a lot of movies,” explained the brothers in an interview for ‘El Periódico’.

The Bayonne twins

Although they share his love for cinema, Carlos’s personal tastes have led him more to the musical field. He has been a producer and DJ and has worked together with greats of the electronic scene such as Dimitri Vegas. The brothers not only understand each other professionally (both founded the production company and share projects) but also personally: in fact, it is quite common to see them go together to those red carpets that make Juan Antonio so uncomfortable and amuse Carlos, especially when they mistake him for his brother and they ask him what it’s like to work with Spielberg. The director’s personal life has not transcended a couple or relationship.

His effort, his dedication and that passion for work that sometimes surrounds ‘workaholism’ are the hallmark of the house. Bayona lives between London, Los Angeles and Barcelona. His shy and introverted character has not prevented him from giving orders to scene greats like Naomi Watts or Chris Pratt.