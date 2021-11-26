5 things that can ruin your game in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Pokemon It stands out for having different adventures, which together with its high replayability, have made it a mass phenomenon. There is no wrong way to play Pokémon, but there are a few things that are sure to affect anyone’s fun.

On this occasion from GameRant they tell us about different aspects that must be taken into account, since they can ruin our game in Pokémon Shiny Diamond or Shining Pearl:

Wrong choice of starting Pokémon : It is important for coaches to consider their playing style and end team before choosing a Sinnoh starter.

: It is important for coaches to consider their playing style and end team before choosing a Sinnoh starter. Having too high a level : Having an overlevel means that coaches can be prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way, which can spoil the fun.

: Having an overlevel means that coaches can be prepared to take on any challenge that comes their way, which can spoil the fun. Don’t explore the Underground Grottoes : This is a vast maze that stretches under all of Sinnoh. Players can search for rare items and Pokémon, including Fossil Pokémon and Kanto Pokémon that are not found in the original games.

: This is a vast maze that stretches under all of Sinnoh. Players can search for rare items and Pokémon, including Fossil Pokémon and Kanto Pokémon that are not found in the original games. Fall into this rugged exchange : An NPC from Neva Town offers to exchange her Haunter for a Medicham. This may seem like a good deal, as the Haunters can only evolve into Gengar through exchange and the Medichams can be found in the wild on Route 217, just before Puntaneva City. However, when the players exchange their Medicham, she gleefully scoffs: “Has my Haunter turned into something? Ha! It’s a prank!”. It turns out that the Haunter has an Eternal Stone, which prevents it from evolving.

: An NPC from Neva Town offers to exchange her Haunter for a Medicham. This may seem like a good deal, as the Haunters can only evolve into Gengar through exchange and the Medichams can be found in the wild on Route 217, just before Puntaneva City. However, when the players exchange their Medicham, she gleefully scoffs: “Has my Haunter turned into something? Ha! It’s a prank!”. It turns out that the Haunter has an Eternal Stone, which prevents it from evolving. Expect from the game something that is notDespite including a number of new quality-of-life changes seen in more recent games, Platinum is still considered by many to still be superior to Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl in almost every way imaginable. However, it is important to remember that these games are exactly what they claim to be. Diamond and Pearl remakes, so they were never sold as Platinum remakes.

