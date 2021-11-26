12 best vibrating eggs to increase pleasure

Quickly, answer: How many times have you masturbated this week? You got it? Perfect. And if we tell you that more than 38% of women, according to the latest data from the Tenga Self-Pleasure Barometer 2021, they state masturbate multiple times a week, would your answer change?

Listen to us: forget about those old taboos! It’s time to talk about female masturbation naturally that corresponds to him. Because despite what people think, this hobby, which allows us to release stress and give us some joy, goes beyond the acclaimed clitoral sucker. Yes, yes, as you read. During confinement, according to the same survey, a 73% of the population were encouraged to buy one (we give faith), but It’s not the only sex toy out there!and! And, today, we are going to tell you about one of our great favorites: the vibrating egg.

A toy that, if you share a flat, you will love because it is super quiet! (promised).

Vibrating egg: what it is and how it works

If you haven’t heard of them, trust us, you’re going to love them. With a very compact and round design, it is designed for vaginal use, but you can use it all over the body! That way, the preliminaries will be even more fun. And if you add to that that you can control its power through its command, friend, your relationships are going to become the most pleasant.

As for his functioning It is very simple and intuitive, because just It consists of two steps.

With the toy well loaded and the area lubricated, proceed to insert it through the vagina. Or, if you want to play as a couple, position it on the lower lips. Once in place, activate the control or give it to your partner, marking and varying the intensity of the vibration until it reaches the highest point.

Easy right? If we have already told you, this vibrator is a real pass. And, as if its advantages were few, it is one of the most easy to clean. The best option, to avoid possible and complicated infections, is to choose to clean it with a suitable disinfectant of the material that covers it. And, of course, let it dry well, before giving it a new use. And that’s it. It will barely take you five seconds.

What do you already want one? Well, wait no more. Sliding you will find our 12 favorite models which are pure magic.