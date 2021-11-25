“You give him a hug and he’s like a frame. He has a spectacular presence.”

Paz Vega visits the Zapeando set to talk about ‘El lodo’, a thriller with Raúl Arévalo that takes place in the rice fields of eastern Spain and which opens on December 10. Raúl is a biologist and Paz is his wife, who accompanies him. How was the shoot? “There was a time when everything was necessary because a storm of tremendous rain caught us,” says Paz Vega, who explains that they almost got trapped: “There was no way out, they had to come SUVs.”

Paz Vega has shot in many countries and many well-known actors. What was it like shooting with a star like Sylvester Stallone? How is it in short distances? “It’s like talking to Rocky or Rambo, that’s the way it is”, highlights Paz Vega, who reveals how it was the day she gave him a hug: “You touch his back and it’s like a hard frame.” “Like a turtle”, asks Lorena Castell to which the actress affirms: “Very strong, a neck, a voice … a spectacular presence”. In addition, Paz Vega confesses what it is like to shoot with actors with whom there is not so much chemistry. You can see the entire interview in the video.

