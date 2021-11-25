Yankees and Red Sox interested in Freddie Freeman

Multiple teams including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the A MLB have shown interest in the services of the first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The negotiations between Freeman and the Atlanta Braves have not been rosy, it is rumored that there is a certain monetary distance that distances them more and more, however, they are not enough to break the bond that unites them.

So far, the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Angeles Dodgers Giants are among the teams that have shown interest in Freeman. Mark Bowman.

Before you rule out Texas, remember you have more than $ 100 million to spend this offseason. So your shopping spree could include Clayton Kershaw, Freeman and at least one other great free agent. Freeman’s personality makes it hard to imagine him playing in New York.

Undoubtedly of all the teams mentioned that need to sign a luxury first baseman are the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, who have nothing interesting to play there on their rosters. The Dodgers have Muncy and the Giants have Brandon Belt.

The possibility of him reaching the Dodgers is a bit short, since then they would have to sacrifice one of their stars, giving up one of their infield players, unless they put the universal designated hitter in the National League.

If the Dodgers sign Corey Seager again, Justin Turner is at third and Trea TUrner at second, there is no room for Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, who is coming off a brilliant season but sadly missed the 2021 MLB playoffs.