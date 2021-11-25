Wronged Us, a new open-world horror game, debuts its first gameplay

The industry is undoubtedly no stranger to open world horror titles, with exponents such as Silent Hill, The Evil Within 2 or The Forest, but it never hurts to have the odd new experience from time to time, which I achieve give us a hard time.

Before this note, I had no idea of ​​the existence of Wronged Us, a game that probably pretends to be a new exponent within the genre, and which certainly managed to captivate a little of my attention.

Introducing Wronged Us, Delusional Studio’s debut title

Without a release date and with a clear warning that the title is still in an early stage of development, Wronged Us was presented, a title which seems to carry some small inspirations in The Last of Us and Resident Evil, and that to Despite still looking undercooked, personally I see a lot of potential.

From what can be seen in the trailer, we will play Isaac, who is in search of a person in the middle of a town led by religious fanatics, and who must arm himself and face the monsters that inhabit it. There is still a lot of development ahead without a doubt, but if you want to be aware of the development of the title, I recommend follow their official Twitter account.