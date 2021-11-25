“Without us you can’t handle it”

Juana Carretero Gómez, Jesús Díez Manglano and Javier de la Fuente Aguado.

Claim the leading role of Internal Medicine in the coronavirus crisis and its transversal nature to design the restructuring of the National Health System (SNS) in the post-covid era. That is the spirit with which the 42nd National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and the 37th Congress of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami), which will bring together from today until November 26 more than 2,500 internists from all over the country.

Jesús Díez Manglano: “Without us the Spanish health system will not be able to be fixed”.

“Internists do not believe that politicians (in reference to the Health Committee held in the Senate by Covid) have forgotten so soon what we did during the hardest part of the pandemic and what we are doing. Covid management will not be possible without Internal Medicine. We are also fundamental for the recovery of the SNS, without us it will not be possible to carry out ”, he explains. Jesus Diez Manglano, president of SEMI and of the Congress Organizing Committee in a joint press conference with Juana Carretero Gomez, 1st vice president of SEMI and president of the Scientific Committee of the Congress; and Javier de la Fuente Aguado President of Sogami and Executive President of the Scientific and Organizing Committee of the Congress.

For Díez Manglano, internists needed to hold this congress in person after such a tough time at the healthcare level: “Not only is it that we have attended to 80 percent of covid admitted, Instead, we have been doubling shifts, training daily and, in addition, we have created the SEMI-Covid-19 Clinical Registry, with data from 25,514 patients included, participation of 714 researchers from 136 hospitals, and which has generated a lot of knowledge with 35 published investigations and another 15 in the elaboration phase ”.

Based on this, the president of SEMI does not understand how up to five scientific societies have been counted on for the Commission in the Senate and internists have not been called: “We give one out of every five hospital discharges, 20 percent of the total . We are a backbone specialty of the SNS, even monographic hospitals have an internist on their staff and there are regional hospitals without certain specialties, but there is always an internist. It is unheard of that the scientific opinion of internists, specialist doctors who have structured teams, is not listened to. Covid in all the hospitals of the SNS, nor its vision and experience in the fight against Covid-19 “.

Chronicity, a challenge for internal medicine

The Congress will also analyze the challenge of caring for the chronic, complex or fragile multi-pathological patient. “Up to 61 percent of Internal Medicine patients meet this profile in the current pandemic scenario. and assistance for the covid. Interna has been and is on the front line of battle. We are a key piece for any hospital that wants to have a high quality of care ”, highlights de la Fuente Aguado, who also points to a leading role in the long covid.

Faced with this challenge of chronicity, Díez Manglano focuses on the absence of new specialists: “Currently, we have good job offers that are not covered due to a lack of specialists and we need more internists to attend to the chronicity of the population. In addition, in the next ten years there will be many retirements and we have no relief. Regardless of the better working conditions, we are not generating enough students ”.

Special attention to climate change in the SEMI Congress

Among the more than 130 scheduled activities, which according to Carretero address issues of enormous relevance to the specialty, for the first time the effect of climate change and pollution on health will be addressed. “We will have María Neira, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) for climate change”, highlights the vice president of SEMI.

In this sense, the scientific society has conducted a survey among almost 600 internists. “90 percent consider them to be major health threats and that the measures that have been taken are insufficient. We are concerned about how it can affect the population, especially the most vulnerable such as chronic and multi-pathological patients ”.

In addition, to the approach to infectious diseases, such as HIV or Covid, or palliative care, something very important for chronicity and the plutopathological patient, Carretero has highlighted two activities with a view to the “future of the specialty”: the afternoon of resident and student afternoon. “The program is very transversal. Internists not only have to try to give a good life, we also have to give a good death “, details the vice president of SEMI.