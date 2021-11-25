Will Smith’s sexual confessions 11.25.2021 21:47 h. Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo. 1/ 9 Georgina Rodríguez boasts of pregnancy, car and mansion Georgina rodriguez she lives her pregnancy surrounded by luxuries. This is evidenced by the last photo he has shared on his social networks, where he poses with a Bentley and at the bottom you can see the huge mansion in which he lives in Manchester. The model also poses in her garden with a luxurious sports car model from Alo Yoga. Mind you, she wears a white coat and snake bag to strategically hide her belly. 2/ 9 The son of Camilo Sesto, admitted urgently Concern for the health status of Camilo Sesto’s son, Camilo Blanes. The 38-year-old universal heir of the singer was admitted this morning urgently to a Madrid hospital. While the family indicates that their last outing in bike in the heat of the cold and help storm have aggravated their respiratory problems, other sources indicate that in the last hours he was seen at a party, and with his past of addictions, everything makes you fear the worst. 3/ 9 J Balvin accused of being macho for a comment to his girlfriend Beyond the lyrics of her songs that, in most cases, do not stand out for their feminism, a comment from J Balvin his girlfriend has unleashed the fury in the networks. The singer saw that his girlfriend, Valentina ferrer, shared a photo of her in a swimsuit on her Instagram and did not hesitate to comment: “Any photos with clothes, by any chance?“. There have been few who have seen a reprimand in this question and have branded it as sexist. Minutes later he has deleted the comment. 4/ 9 Madonna defies Instagram censorship The photo has a heart. It has been put on by the same singer who has seen how the original version in which she showed her nipple was censored. As she herself indicates, the reason why the previous publication was withdrawn “without warning” was because “showed a part of her nipple”. The 63-year-old queen of pop has not wanted to stop showing her body and photos that was done. He claims to “hallucinate” because any part of the body can be shown except the nipple of a woman and not those of men, “as if it were also the only part of the body that can be sexualized”. He accuses the network and this type of attitude of “censorship, sexism, ageism and misogyny.” 5/ 9 Isabel Rábago and Alba Carrillo, fighting Not a bit of truce. Upon his departure from Secret story, Isabel Rábago has stood up to Alba Carrillo. “I have taken those people out of my life with a stroke of the pen and they will not enter again. The injuries, they have very short legs. I do not know if I will coincide with them on a set, at least I am not going to ask not to coincide, as apparently some have requested. My professionalism is far above personal whims and I have never played with anyone’s work, “he writes in a personal column. A few words that the model has not taken long to answer: “I was silent because I wanted to settle the matter but… From now on I’m going to call you Isabel, La Puñales, which is what it is for me.” Santi Burgoa’s ex-partner has gone one step further and threatens his partner: “Don’t come with daggers because I’m going to bite“. 6/ 9 Britney’s lies about her participation in The Weeknd series Britney Spears He has been frenzied with social media activity since it became known that he is no longer under the tutelage of his father. In addition, it is loaded with plans, and the ones he doesn’t have he makes up, it seems. The singer recently claimed that she had come from filming The idol, the series that prepares The Weeknd for HBO. The fans were obviously excited, but their joy was short-lived. LThose responsible for the series have denied the artist. 7/ 9 Sharon Stone asks to pray for her mother’s health Sharon stone does not lift head. Three months after the death of her 11-month-old nephew, the Hollywood actress has appealed to her followers to pray for the health of her mother. Dorothy Marie Stone, 88, suffered a stroke three days ago and was admitted urgently with a serious prognosis. Things got worse last morning, so he fears the worst. 8/ 9 Kanye West, desperate: “I need to go home and be with my children” He has done it again. While the relationship of Kim kardashian and Pete Davidson seems to be growing more and more, the ex-husband of the model, Kanye west he has insisted again that he wants to get back with her. This time the rapper has spoken in the Mission parish of Los Angeles, during an event held on the occasion of Thanksgiving. There he has assured that he has committed “many errorsBut that “the narrative that God wants to see is that we can all redeem ourselves with these relationships.” “I need to go home and be with my children“, came to confess. 9/ 9 Will Smith’s Problems With Sex: “Sometimes He Threw Up” The autobiography of Will Smith it is full of surprises. If recently the world was surprised to learn that his father abused and mistreated his mother and that the actor wanted to kill his father for it, now we know of a strange situation that the mythical experienced prince of bel-air with the women. The interpreter assures that the break with his first girlfriend was very painful and that to get out of the torment he resorted to homeopathic remedies and to have sexo rampant. In spite of everything, it did not go as well as I expected. “I had sex with so many women and it was so unpleasant for me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. He could literally gag and sometimes even throw up“, he assures. With his current wife, Jada, things changed, of course she admits” she never believed in a conventional marriage. “