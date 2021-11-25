What to watch on TV today? Monday, November 22, 2021 | TV

12.35 / The 2

‘Chuka’

USA, 1967 (105 minutes). Director: Gordon Douglas. Performers: Rod Taylor, Ernest Borgnine, John Mills.

The prolific Gordon Douglas was one of the strongest artisans in classic Hollywood, filming a handful of masterpieces thanks to an unusual talent for creating unforgettable tales from small budgets and initially conventional stories. In Douglas’s cinema, the staging matters more than the plots themselves. His films exude intensity, aggressiveness and are always solid, dry and direct. In this splendid western he passionately narrates the confrontation between the soldiers of a fort and an Indian tribe.

12.45 / TCM

‘The Wizard of Oz’

The Wizard of Oz. USA, 1939 (105 minutes). Director: Victor Fleming. Performers: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Margareth Hamilton.

All you have to do is follow Judy Garland along the yellow brick road to reach the place that lives behind the rainbow. The Wizard of Oz It is more than 80 years old and its high doses of sweetness have multiplied, of course; but its visual magnetism, its uncompromising commitment to illusion and fantasy, transcends a story with a clear childish intention and allows us to savor a mythical illustration of dreams and nightmares.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘From here to eternity’

From Here to Eternity. USA, 1953 (113 minutes). Director: Fred Zinnemann. Performers: Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Frank Sinatra, Montgomery Clift.

Fred Zinnemann has always displayed an almost transparent visual style, in which tight frames fill his images with meaning. A bet that looks in movies as majestic as Alone in the face of danger or A man for eternity. Also in this powerful criticism of the military establishment, supported by an overwhelming gallery of characters, murky and feverish, suffocated by the oppressive environment of a military base in the days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The choir boys’

Les Choristes. France, 2004 (95 minutes). Director: Christophe Barratier. Performers: Gérard Jugnot, François Berléand.

Travel today, The choir boys is a sugary, yet efficient, combination of drama and comedy, playing with the weapons of a brilliant soundtrack and the acting charisma of Gérad Jugnot. The actor magnifies his character, a failed musician who works as a teacher for some young people in a re-education center.

15.30 / COSMO

‘Jackie’

USA, 2016 (100 minutes). Director: Pablo Larraín. Performers: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig.

After such combative and memorable films as No and The club, and the stormy stamp made in Neruda, Chilean Pablo Larraín approaches one of the American icons of the 20th century. Jackie focuses on the days after Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas and flees the schemes of the biopic to draw the suffering portrait of a woman split between her public image and her private existence. Larraín delves into the character, creates images of unprecedented brilliance and teams up with a colossal Natalie Portman.

19.55 / The 2

The urban scene comes to ‘A country in dance’

Many dancers are attentive to the street, a fundamental source of new movements. Antonio Najarro, Blanca Li, Dani Pannullo and Ara Malikian will talk about this in this installment of ‘A country in dance’. All of them are clear examples of eclectic artistic personalities, who approach music and dance styles such as hip hop, break-dance, butoh, cabaret, performance and contemporary dance as a new creative universe that encompasses it. all, a continuous search that travels from the urban to the artistic.

20.15 / AXN White

‘Begin Again’

USA, 2013 (104 minutes). Director: John Carney. Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld.

After the magnificent Eleven, John Carney once again combines his love of film and music in this luminous film about a young singer and a disgraced producer. The images of Begin again they give off life and sincerity and bet on the power of music to elevate the most everyday moments to transcendence. The sequence in which Ruffalo materializes in his imagination the arrangements he would include in a naked song performed by Keira Knightley remains one of the most emotional film bursts of recent years.

21.15 / Neox

Another premiere episode of ‘The Simpsons’

Neox continues to premiere the 32nd season of the now legendary series in the open year The Simpson. New installments of the production created by Matt Groening are shown in a daily strip from Monday to Friday. Tonight’s date tells how, while the family goes on vacation to England, Homer is tempted by Lily, a beautiful English woman who suddenly arrives in Springfield.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ receives Abel Caballero

Abel Caballero, president of the FEM, Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces

The space that Pablo Motos leads begins the week with the presence on his set of the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, who visits The anthill for the first time. The politician of the PSdeG-PSOE, who is also president of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), will review the most relevant moments of his extensive career and review some of the most important issues of today.

22.00 / The 2

‘Two on the road’

Two for the Road. United States, 1967 (106 minutes). Director: Stanley Donen. Performers: Audrey Hepburn, Albert Finney.

An absolute masterpiece, a must-see gem, and one of the greatest cinema films of the sixties. Stanley Donen addresses the story of a marriage in crisis, structured through an acronological construction that shows various passages in the couple’s life without temporal continuity. Thus, he dissects the interior of the couple in a memorable portrait, between bitterness and luminosity,

22.10 / The 1

The semi-final of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ arrives at DiverXO

The final of the culinary contest of the public chain is near and tonight the participants will begin with a challenge that will force them to prepare a dish of offal in 75 minutes. Later, in the outdoor test, they will meet Dabiz Muñoz at his DiverXO restaurant, where they will prepare a four-course chef’s menu. To finish, in the elimination test they will tackle the high confectionery.

22.30 / DMAX

The remains of ancient Heliopolis

The documentary Heliopolis: the city of the sun shows how construction workers make a spectacular discovery under many meters of rubble, where they find a huge crowned stone head. It is the remains of a colossal statue of nine meters high and several tons in weight, which becomes an archaeological discovery that could point to the legendary Heliopolis. The battle to secure the site for exploration and excavation of the remains is faced with modern pressures to reclaim the area for housing developments and shopping centers. Thus begins a race against time to save a key part of what remains of the ancient Egyptian heritage.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A new installment of the ‘Innocents’ series

The Turkish series Inocentes continues on Antena 3 and once again puts its characters in trouble. Tonight’s episode tells how Safiye takes to the streets thanks to Naci, which will be an extraordinary emotional advance for the young woman. That small step causes your mood to change dramatically, and everyone at home will turn to a new hope for the first time in many years.

22.50 / Four

‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’

USA, 2011 (105 minutes). Director: Rupert Wyatt. Performers: James Franco, Freida Pinto, John Lithgow, Brian Cox.

There are movies that themselves invalidate possible sequels or revisions. Planet of the Apes, filmed by Franklin J. Schaffner in 1968, it is one of them, especially because of its devastating outcome. The only possibility that remains is to get away from the referent and elaborate parallel stories. Another option, as you do The origin of the planet of the apes, it is to travel to the past, to inquire into the origins without touching the original. In this way, the film achieves a remarkable entertainment product, based on the technique of motion capture, which results in apes of overwhelming veracity. Unpretentious, without too much excess, the film culminates in a sweeping final stretch, full of action and a well-understood show.

24.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The chestnut’

Slapshot. United States, 1977 (118 minutes). Director: George Roy Hill. Performers: Paul Newman, Strother Martin, Michael Ontkean, Jennifer Warren, Lindsay Crouse.

Director of The hit and two men and one destiny now proposes a fierce satire on the world of highly competitive sports, in which an extraordinary Paul Newman leads an ice hockey team that will learn to win only when it decides to play in the dirtiest way possible. A film that drags a somewhat off-set script, but which wastes impudence, virulence and a sense of farce.

