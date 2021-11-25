What are the movies that Netflix will release in Uruguayan cinemas in December? – Tvshow – 11/25/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

For the first time, two Netflix films will be released in the commercial circuit of Uruguayan cinemas before being seen on the streaming platform.

It is an action that the service has begun to develop some time ago in selected theaters in certain countries, mainly due to the demands of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which before the pandemic only accepted those films released for the Oscars. at the cinema.

Although the coronavirus forced to change certain rules of the game, due to the long season that kept the world’s cinemas closed, the bid between the cinematographic model and that of streaming remains. There are divided opinions regarding the two formats and above all, a large sector – from the industry and from the public – who defend that there are films that should be shown on the big screen.

Thus, in December it will be the first time that two Netflix productions will be seen in the Uruguayan commercial circuit: this is the case of It was the hand of God and don’t look up, which will be shown in Movie.

The previous films that the service had shown in theaters in Uruguay had been Romeby Alfonso Cuarón; The two popes by Fernando Meirelles and the Irish, by Martin Scorsese, all in Uruguayan Cinematheque.

It was the hand of God is the new film by Italian Paolo Sorrentino, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film for The great beauty (2013). It is a drama embedded in the director’s own life and tells the story of a young man who, in Naples, is strongly affected by a family accident and by the appearance of Diego Armando Maradona.

Awarded at the last Venice Film Festival, it will be released in theaters next week, the Thursday, December 2, and then it will hit the streaming platform on the 15th.

Don’t look up, meanwhile, is a comedy directed by Adam McKay (The big bet) and star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The pair embodies a pair of astronomers who discover that a devastating comet is coming straight to hit the Earth, but nobody takes the news with much interest, from the government to the press.

Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep are part of a cast full of familiar faces. It will be released in theaters on December 9, and on Netflix on the 24th.