Video in Rihanna’s toilet triggers the Instagram counter

We are used to seeing Rihanna promoting her line of lingerie or makeup in elegant settings, with sometimes stunning photos, perhaps at an event, but in the utility room of her house? No! However, the queen makes the toilet an excellent location to promote the launch of new products for her makeup line ‘Resting Peach Face’ by Fenty Beauty.

In a video published on Instagram, the singer’s natural face is observed and shows her transformation, step by step, with the application of the makeup line, which is available on her website and in Sephora stores. ‘Resting Peach Face’ brings new colors and adds two products: ‘Peach Face’, a creamy blush, and ‘Peach Pout’, a mini shine. The colors are lighter and brighter, with peach and pink tones. They are products in perfect shades for a more natural look, which offer a sweet and fresh appearance to the skin of the face.

Rihanna, as a good businesswoman, has become the perfect image to promote her products, and that is why she recorded a video from the service, which triggered all the visits on Instagram, to show the step by step of her change when she puts on makeup with the new Fenty Beauty line.

The ‘Diamonds’ performer first applies a few drops of ‘Easy Drop’, a foundation that leaves the skin soft, along with ‘Retouche’, which corrects imperfections and prepares the skin for makeup. Afterwards, the queen applies the instant bronzing powder ‘Sun Stalkr’. Immediately apply pink shadows in various shades of ‘Snap Shadow’, add the mascara or mascara to highlight the look, and finish with the wonderful blush ‘Cream Blush’, leaving the final touch of ‘Gloss Bomb Cream’ for the lips. . The end result is a Rihanna with almost natural makeup and a peach face, as the motto of the new Fenty Beauty line.

Recently, the businesswoman also announced a new eyeliner for the Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 season, which she also showed through a tutorial on her social networks, in which she used the eyeliner to outline the tear in an intense red tone. Without a doubt, a makeup that breaks with the sweet line of ‘Resting Peach Face’, but a very good option for these December holiday dates, where bright colors are the order of the day.

In a few months, it is expected that fans will be able to enjoy ‘RihIssue’, Rihanna’s new production, which consists of the reissue of her records on vinyl.. Although her followers have waited more than 4 years for a new album by the singer, in the meantime they can enjoy the videos and photoshoots that the artist shares on her Instagram account, to provide makeup tutorials with Fenty Beauty, or show the new line of ‘Savage X Fenty’ lingerie. The queen proves that she does not need a stage to shine, as she can do it from the bathroom of her house, and she looks as magnificent as ever.