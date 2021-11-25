Two good movies this weekend

Two good films are announced for this weekend in the Cinema Space of the House of Culture. It will screen “Anette”, the latest film by Leo Carax, with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, and “The Witches”, by Robert Zemeckis, with Anne Hatthaway, Olivia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

For next weekend, in the Cinema Space of the House of Culture, the projection of two spectacular films is announced, both premieres in 2021, and which can be enjoyed with the whole family.

On Saturday, November 27, at 8:00 p.m., “Anette”, the latest film by Leo Carax, will be screened with the leading role of Marion Cotillard (“Life in Pink”) and Adam Driver. A musical comedy where a couple raises a mysterious little girl, who will change their lives.

On Sunday, November 28, at 7 pm, “The Witches”, by Robert Zemeckis, will be shown with Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

A little boy, who lives with his grandmother, is stalked by some witches who have a malicious plan with all the children in the world. Adaptation of the book “Las Brujas”, by Roal Dahl.

Tickets are free and free, and can be withdrawn in advance from the Casa de la Cultura, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.