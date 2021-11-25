Travis Scott resurfaces for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy – EzAnime.net

Travis Scott made a comeback for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

More than two weeks after the deadly events at the Houston festival, which claimed the lives of 10 people and injured hundreds more, the rapper was spotted in the Palm Springs area this week. A photo shared on social media shows Travis sitting next to Mark Wahlberg and Cory Gamble on a patio with palm trees in the background.

Travis appeared to play golf with Michael Jordan and Wahlberg during the holidays. French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui shared the photos and video, including a selfie of him and Travis on the golf course, which has since been deleted.

Travis may have traveled from Houston to California to spend the Thanksgiving break with Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi. Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, owns a home in an exclusive community in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, where she could stay. The couple are expecting their second child together early next year.

Travis has kept a low profile and avoided social media in the aftermath of the November 5 catastrophe. “I could never imagine something like this happening,” he said a day after the tragedy. “I just want to send prayers to those who were lost last night … My fans really mean the world to me and I always want to leave them with a positive experience.”

He reportedly reached out to grieving families and offered to pay for the funeral costs. “He is very respectful of their need for privacy and space while grieving,” said the rapper’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

Travis and Live Nation face more than 100 lawsuits, including one for $ 2 billion and another for $ 750 million.

