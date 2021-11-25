Travis Scott, partner of Kylie Jenner, is sued by 2 security guards who worked at the Astroworld Festival

Since there was a human stampede at the concert of Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival Festival, in which a dozen people lost their lives and hundreds were injured, has not stopped debating the extent of the rapper’s responsibility in all this tragedy. But what is true is that Kylie Jenner’s partner could rain lawsuits, no matter how much he paid for the funerals of the victims. Now Travis Scott is sued by two festival security guards.

Travis Scott is facing multiple lawsuits over what happened and now two of Astroworld’s security guards, Samuel and Jackson Bush, have taken legal action against him. and They demand a million dollars from him claiming that they have been permanently marked by what they witnessed in Houston, Texas, on November 5. Jackson claims that he saw several unconscious people receiving CPR and that he pulled a body out of the crowd as thousands of fans made their way to the stage.

As shown in the documents obtained by TMZ, the 2 security guards, who were hired to work at the festival through AJ Melino and Associates, claims that 50,000 people had bought tickets, but that eventually the number of attendees turned out to be much higher, putting everyone present in danger. Too they want event producer Live Nation, AJ Melino, and Travis Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack Records, among others, to answer for what happened.

Last week Another $ 2 billion lawsuit was filed on behalf of 280 of the concert goers, while many other fans have filed theirs on their own. The representatives of Travis scott, sentimental partner of Kylie jenner, they have not stopped repeating that he was acting when the stampede occurred and that he did not realize that anything strange was happening in the crowd. In fact, he did not discover the real extent of what had happened until the next day.

