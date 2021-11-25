Toyota Raize 2022, prices, versions and equipment in Mexico

Toyota has made the RAV4 one of the favorite SUVs in its segment, but it still had to conquer smaller categories. The first step was taken a few days ago, with the launch of the Corolla Cross, and the next comes from the Toyota raize, a new B-SUV who firmly treads the same ground as Arona, Groove and Vitara. Here we tell you what are its characteristics and price in Mexico.

The Toyota raize was born as one of the most accessible SUV of the brand worldwide. It was developed by Daihatsu from its own interpretation of the global TNGA platform, and began to be sold in Japan in late 2019. It is currently produced in different corners of Asia, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

The Raize is positioned as one of the smallest B-SUVs on the market, with only 3.99 meters long. Its crossover character is defined by a square silhouette, two-tone body, a raised hood and good height from the ground, as well as a perimeter marked by unpainted plastic.

For Mexico, the Toyota raize It comes from Indonesia with a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, capable of generating 98 hp and 100 lb-ft, sent to the front axle via a five-speed manual transmission or automatic CVT with flywheel shifts.

Now in regards to versions, the Toyota Raize is available in three configurations and a single trim level. In all cases it includes six airbags, ABS brakes and electronic stability control, as well as automatic climate control, electrical equipment, automatic ignition LED headlights, smart key, 17 “wheels, backup camera, parking sensors and display Out of 8”.

With a starting price of 333,900 pesos, the Toyota raize will be positioned as one of the access steps to the B-SUV category in Mexico. Its main competitors, by size or focus, will be Chevrolet Groove, Nissan Kicks, Suzuki Vitara, Renault Duster and SEAT Arona.

Toyota Raize: Price in Mexico