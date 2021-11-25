Top 15 of the men with the most followers on Instagram | World

Despite the fact that Facebook is the social network with the most users in the world, according to the statistics portal ‘Statista’, Instagram has been increasing year after year, being one of the platforms preferred by many netizens.

Who are the men with the most followers on Instagram?

15. Snoop Dog

The rapper and actor born in Long Beach, California (USA), owns 65.1 million followers on Instagram.

14. Justin Timberlake

The actor and singer, best known for being a former vocalist for the band NSYNC, has 62.5 million followers On Instagram.

13. Shawn Mendes

Canadian singer and musician accumulates 65.2 million followers on the social network.

12. David Beckham

The two-time FIFA runner-up, who in 2004 was the highest-paid footballer in the world, has 69.6 million followers on the platform.

11. Vin Diesel

Known for participating in the sequel to Fast and Furious, this actor has 76.5 million followers On Instagram.

10. Chris Brown

The singer of genres R&B, hip hop, pop and urban has 96.7 (96,757,973) million followers on the social network.

9. Drake

Your account on Instagram is @champagnepapi. The singer and rapper accumulates 96.7 (96,769,799) million followers.

8. LeBron James

This famous basketball player accumulates 103 million followers on his Instagram account.

7. Kevin Hart

The American actor and comedian owns 128 million followers on the platform.

6. Neymar

The Brazilian athlete and member of Paris Saint-Germain Football accumulates 165 million followers.

5. Virat Kohli

The Indian cricketer has 169 million followers On Instagram.

4. Justin Bieber

The young Canadian artist has 205 million followers on the social network.

3. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne johnson

The actor, better known as ‘The rock’, have 280 million followers in your official account.

2. Lionel Messi

Messi is one of the most influential athletes today. Your Instagram account accumulates 284 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Brazilian player is in the top number one of this list. It has 369 million followers On Instagram.