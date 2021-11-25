This very elongated vertical monitor is perfect for Twitter

If you are one of those who spends countless hours on social networks or messaging platforms, this monitor will undoubtedly attract your attention. This is the EK-MD088 which, with a diagonal size of just 8.8 inches, seems the perfect complement to have Twitter, Instagram or Facebook always in view next to your main screen. But would you want that?

Maybe yes, and in that case you will be interested to know that the monitor has a resolution of just 420×1920 pixels in its 8.8 inches which, in numbers, is a little smaller than a traditional tablet, such as an iPad, but its extremely elongated shape Thanks to its 7:32 aspect ratio, it makes it look very different from the rest of the screens we are used to seeing. Just see what it looks like next to a laptop:

Otherwise, its specifications include a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a generous brightness of maximum 300 nits and a weight of just 198 grams, according to the information we obtain from the Japanese website. Nojima where it will be for sale. Its price is 14,800 yen (about $ 130) , although for now it will only be available in Japan from the beginning of 2022. Regarding its connectivity, the monitor has a mini-HDMI port and a USB-C port, and requires to use both to work: the image is receives through HDMI, and power through USB-C. [vía Mashable]