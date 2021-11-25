This is the series of the year according to Spoiler readers

The year is ending and one week into December the balance sheets of what these twelve months left behind begin to emerge. With them, come the analyzes of the films and series that were seen throughout 2021, which knew how to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic that forced the closing of theaters around the world. From Spoiler, we chose the series of the year and put as the winner The White Lotus for the reasons you can read in this article.

It was precisely in this publication that a survey was carried out so that the readers of Spoiler decide which was, at their discretion, the fiction that should be crowned this year. It was through a survey in which there were productions of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Star +, Starz play and Apple TV +. According to the results of almost two thousand votes, there were two fictions that shared about 50% of the clicks of the fans.

The big winner was The Squid Game, premiered in Netflix last September 17 and that a few days ago it confirmed its second season. Composed of nine episodes, it tells the story of a group of people who are very financially complicated who lend themselves to play a series of macabre games in which they put their lives at risk in order to win a great amount of money. 24% of the votes were destined for this series.

Second place went to Mare of Easttown, a new policeman who surprised in HBO Max. The miniseries starred Kate winslet and showed the story of Mare, a detective who lost a son and begins to investigate a mysterious homicide in which all the inhabitants of the town where she lives seem suspicious. Fiction won four emmy awards, of which three were for its protagonists for their role in a miniseries: Kate winslet as Best Actress, Julianne Nicholson as Best Supporting Actress, and Evan Peters as Best Supporting Actor.

What were the other survey series and how did it go?

There were twelve series that made up the survey carried out by Spoiler, ten of which were very far from the two main ones. In third place there was a tie between The White Lotus and Things to clean, who kept 9% each. The rest of the series? You (8%), WandaVision (7%), Scenes from a Marriage (5%), Succession S03 (5%), Invincible (4%), Ted lasso S02 (3%), Only murders in the building (3%) and Hacks (2%).

