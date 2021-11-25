This is the luxurious list of Christmas gifts from the Kardashians

If Halloween, Easter and their birthdays are celebrated in style, Christmas could not be left out among the big events of the Kardashian family.

During these festivities, all its members do not skimp on money to surprise each other with expensive gifts, who plan them in advance in a list with all their preferences.

According to Hello, this year’s has items ranging from $ 11 to a shocking $ 15,000, so that everyone adjusts according to their budget.

The Kardashian Christmas Gift List

If someone wants to give Kourtney Kardashian a detail, they can select from several options as simple as a $ 45 newspaper, to a Teckell foosball table, $ 15,000.

The eldest of Kris Jenner’s daughters is also settling for a culinary experience with prestigious chef Yann Nury, an Annie Leibovitz art book for $ 3,500 or a Bottega Veneta bag for $ 2,645.

However, Kim Kardashian will give her sisters sports tools to help them meet their fitness goals.

Specifically, a Tangram LED jump rope, which costs $ 80 and helps to account for performance, reported the same source.

On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian’s gifts will be more attached to benefiting the environment, so you will give your loved ones Lomi Smart Composts, valued at $ 511.

Something similar to what the matriarch, Kris, chose, who will offer the most curious gifts of all: a lettuce picking gadget from The Farmstand, which is priced at nearly $ 500.

As it was expected, Kylie Jenner will opt for gifts that embellish women, like a $ 248 Lightstim LED light, special for treating wrinkles; while Kendall will do the same with a blanket weighing almost $ 186.