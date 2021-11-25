This is the bond that JLo maintains with her opera singer sister and with the journalist

The renowned international artist, Jennifer Lopez, has shone in the broadest fields in which she has landed and is experiencing a very promising professional and personal present. But beyond her budding romance with Ben affleck, the actress and singer has made public which are her two great pillars in life.

Source: Instagram @jlo

It’s about her sisters. The biggest, Leslie, leads a very discreet life while the little one, Lynda, works in radio and television.

Related news

Source: Instagram @jlo

Jennifer grew up in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx with her parents, David and Guadalupe, and his two sisters. The biggest, Leslie, works as an opera teacher in a school in the neighborhood where she grew up while Lynda She is a journalist and has been the host and co-host of shows like Good Day New York, Fox 5 Live, or America This Morning on ABC and even in 2001, and she even won an Emmy award for best morning news show.

Source: Hello Magazine

The three maintain an extremely close bond with JLo, and even Lynda worked as the singer’s assistant on occasion and is often seen sharing various moments, and according to close associates Leslie, Jennifer and Lynda are very close intimately.