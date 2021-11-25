This is how celebrities celebrate Thanksgiving

Singer Nick Jonas, comedian George Harris and actresses Salma Hayek and Sofía Vergara are some of the artists who have published their thanks or preparations for Thanksgiving since the early hours of this Thursday.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Thankful for you, @priyankachopra”, posted on Instagram the interpreter of topics such as Find You and Close, Nick Jonas.

Comedian George Harris used his networks to send a message to the Internet community.

“Happy Thanksgiving. You have to be grateful, no matter what situation you are going through. By thanking you will see that everything improves. Amen,” wrote the Venezuelan based in Miami.

Mexican actress Salma Hayek took advantage of the date to remember one of her most recent film projects: House of gucci.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. #HouseOfGucci is now showing in US theaters. #RidleyScott,” Hayek said, displaying an image of him posing with part of the film’s cast.

For her part, Sofía Vergara published an image with her pet.

“Ready for Thanksgiving,” the Colombian commented on her Instagram account.