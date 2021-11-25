This happens to children when they don’t sleep well

According to the Initial Education of the Carlos Slim Foundation, good sleep is essential for children’s health and development and of all human beings, so it is important to generate habits and routines that favor a good rest.

Children who do not sleep well can develop memory and attitude problems and are prone to developing behavioral disorders and irritability, poor school performance, and even being overweight.

That’s why it’s important for parents to help their children develop good habits sleep from an early age, instilling in them a well-established routine that allows minors to get an ideal rest that will help their development.

Source: Initial Education of the Carlos Slim Foundation.

Benefits of sleeping well

During certain phases of sleep they take place important processes that promote ripening brain, repair of body and brain tissues is also carried out, favoring memory, reorganizing the neurons involved in the processing of learning acquired during the day, says Educación Inicial de Fundación Carlos Slim.

Brain select meaningful memories and delete or forget those that they are not to keep the storage of information in balance and order.

Deep sleep is related to the promotion and development of children’s creativity, since it promotes the combination of thoughts, using the imagination, which facilitates the appearance of new ideas.

Sleeping well favors the development of children because the brain secretes different substances involved in regulating some body functions: for example, growth hormone or functions related to the immune system; likewise during the night rest the children recover and conserve the necessary energy to continue with their daily activities.

How many hours should children sleep?

0 to 3 months: 14-17 hours.

4 to 12 months: 12 -16 hours.

1 to 2 years: 11 – 14 hours.

3 to 5 years: 10 – 13 hours.

Tips for children to get a good sleep and rest

Sleep on a place that has the appropriate conditions ; without light, quiet and with good temperature.

; without light, quiet and with good temperature. Go to bed and get up always at the same time You even have to maintain the routine on weekends or something similar.

You even have to maintain the routine on weekends or something similar. Design rituals to facilitate sleep For example: caresses, massages, pampering or a lullaby.

For example: caresses, massages, pampering or a lullaby. Spending time with the minor , you can read a story, do a puzzle, draw, light, etc.

, you can read a story, do a puzzle, draw, light, etc. Eat something light that facilitates their digestion and, therefore, their rest.

that facilitates their digestion and, therefore, their rest. Avoid exposure to any type of screens before the break (3 hours) as the light and noise will keep you active.

before the break (3 hours) as the light and noise will keep you active. Do not do physical activities late in the day, as this will make it difficult for you to relax at bedtime.

Accompany and guide children in this process in a loving, patient and understanding way, as they grow, This ritual can vary and little by little the children will be able to perform it more easily; in this way develop good sleep hygiene that will last throughout your life.