They robbed the Fontanarrosa Library twice in two weeks and ask for help

The Roberto Fontanarrosa Popular Library suffered two assaults in just 12 days and he lost valuables that are vital to carry out workshops and activities for children, youth and adults in the Parque Casas neighborhood, north of Rosario.

The first robbery of this month was last Friday 12 but in that case, after denouncing what happened, the Police managed to recover a good part of what was stolen from the Esteco 778 institution (height of Sorrento at 1200), although the criminals caused damage.

This Tuesday, after the long weekend, the library authorities again detected that the property had been vandalized and thieves took the television, two DVDs, and the large stereo.

What’s more they broke the barred door that faces the front and the alternative, described the director of the institution, Alicia Sánchez.

In addition to the anguish over what happened, the Library asks whoever can collaborate in some way to contact them via social networks (privately on Instagram) or Alicia’s cell phone: 3415989088.

“The library is much more than a robbery. It is a space where culture is breathed and we invite everyone to associate, “added Alicia Sánchez to Rosario3.