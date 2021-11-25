They reveal that it was Shawn Mendes who broke up with Camila Cabello for this reason.











The breaking off Come in Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes It has given something to talk about because they were one of the spoiled couples in the artistic environment.

Hi guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future. ” message that they left on their social networks to publicize their breakup.

Now a source points out that it was Shawn Mendes, who put the cards on the table about their relationship and did the fearsome ‘we have to talk’ to know the future of their relationship, ”It was Shawn the one who started the conversation and for Camila it was a big shock. However, she has a great support system around her and she quickly realized that maybe Shawn was right. The relationship was wearing thin and Shawn felt like they had to stop before things got worse.”, it was revealed.











© Shawn asked to speak to Camila and they decided to finish.

The person who gave this information to an American media also said that the romance was already being monotonous, ”It seems the romance just failed, it became a relationship that couldn’t continue to evolve beyond the point it was at right now. ”

The informant commented that their relationship was becoming something “complacent” but assured that it has not been something negative for any of them, as they continue to speak, ”they prefer to remain friends. It was not a negative breakup at all, they keep in communication ”.











© They ensure that they keep in touch and are friends; Camila stayed with her puppy.

At the same time, Camila reappeared after the break up riding a horse with some friends with whom she has found support and already feels renewed.

It was also announced that the mascot that they shared a call ‘Tarzan’ Camila will keep it because they refer to the fact that she made it clear that the puppy is hers, so Shawn agreed with it.