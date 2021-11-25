They raise again the cost of consultation to 29 million pesos

The Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute of the State of Jalisco (IEPC) approved a new increase of 3.2 million pesos (MDP) to carry out the consultation of the fiscal pact promoted by the governor.

It is the second increase in a week, since on November 17 the state agency endorsed another of 3.3 MDP for per diem, awnings, chips, data and salaries of the operators for the attention of the electronic ballot boxes which will be installed in the reception centers that will be located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) and in Tuxpan de Bolaños.

The initial amount that was defined to develop the exercise was 22.5 million pesos. Currently it is already 29 million pesos.

In the draft agreement that was released yesterday, the IEPC detailed that the increase is necessary to include 100 more ballot boxes (A similar quantity had been ordered a week ago).

“What the hiring of personnel who will be in charge of operating each one of them, as well as additional logistical and computer costs,” was highlighted in the document.

The consultation so that the inhabitants of the Entity “express their opinion regarding the obligation to review state fiscal policy every six years so that the State Congress decides whether Jalisco remains adhered to the fiscal coordination agreements” will be held on the 27th and November 28, and December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Yesterday, this media published that Margarita Sierra, head of the State Secretariat for Planning and Citizen Participation, avoided answering the allegations about pressure on officials to participate in the exercise.

Sierra has been searched for two weeks without obtaining a response. Antier, during his appearance at the Legislative Palace, shunned an interview.

Yesterday he said that he only seeks to instruct bureaucrats and citizens.

Workers of dependencies such as the Ministry of Tourism denounced pressure from their superiors to promote consultation among their families and they asked them for personal information on 20 contacts who would come to vote.