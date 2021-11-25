These are the mobiles that sink their price the most on Black Friday 2021

We analyze the market to recommend the Samsung mobiles that lower the price the most during this popular sale date.

Samsung is being one of the great protagonists of the Black Friday 2021, which is experiencing its most important day tomorrow, Friday the 26th. Several of the terminals of the South Korean firm are plunging their price during these days, some of them in a big way. Therefore, as we did with the most discounted Xiaomi phones, we have selected Samsung mobiles that lower the price the most in this period of sales.

If you are looking to take advantage of Black Friday 2021 to renew your mobile, or buy one to give as a gift, these from Samsung must be yes or yes on your eligible list. There are models of all ranges, from low to high, with discounts even of more than 200 euros. For this reason, some of the mobiles that we have chosen are among the best sellers of the moment. We do not make you wait, let’s see which are the Samsung that lower the price the most.

Samsung Galaxy M12

There is no doubt, it is enough to enter the section of the best sellers of Amazon to verify that the Samsung Galaxy M12 He has been the real king in the store for several days. There are many buyers who are relying on this cheap Samsung mobile, thus taking advantage of the offer that makes it go down to 139 euros on its three colors: black, blue and green.

The Galaxy M12 is not only a good purchase for its 70 euros discount, but also for its technical sheet. Ride a 6.5 inch LCD screen resolution HD + that stands out enormously for its refresh rate of 90 Hz, an unusual fluidity for its price. In addition, it uses the power of the processor Samsung Exynos 850 to run applications, with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 as an operating system.

With this cheap mobile you can also take good pictures, so a 48 MP main camera which is accompanied by a 5 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a depth sensor. Lastly, equip a 5,000 mAh battery With 15W fast charging you will have no problem getting through the day of use without going through the charger.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The biggest discount that stars a Samsung mobile during this Black Friday 2021 is that of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. The recommended retail price of the 8GB + 128GB version is 859 euros, but now you can buy it at the samsung store for only 599 euros using the coupon BF50. If we do the math, we see that the discount amounts to 260 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is one of the best phones you can buy in 2021, first of all because of its gorgeous 6.2-inch screen with resolution Full HD + and its refresh rate of 120 Hz. Also, its processor is the Samsung Exynos 2100, so you can ask for all the power you want without jerking.

The high level is also maintained when it comes to taking pictures, with a 64 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 12 MP wide angle. Also, equip a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. If you are looking for a high-end, this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is difficult to say no.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

If you are looking for a good Samsung mobile on sale, also take a look at the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which has not been on the market long ago. We are talking about a very complete mid-range that has a price of 449 euros in its version of 6GB + 128GB, but what in Amazon collapses to the 349 euros.

You can take advantage of these 100 euros discount to get a smartphone with 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G ensures great performance, whatever the task you have to carry out. By the way, you can expand its storage by microSD and it integrates a fingerprint reader on the screen.

The Galaxy A52s 5G has four cameras on its rear, being the main of them 64 MP and also the one that takes the best photographs. Another of its strengths is the 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, more than enough to get you to the end of the day.

Samsung Galaxy M32

100 euros discount now has the Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon, which makes it one of the most discounted Samsung during Black Friday 2021. Specifically, this terminal drops from 329 euros to 229 euros, being also a very interesting option for purchase.

The Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz, so you can see everything clearly and fluidly. Inside equip the processor MediaTek Helio G80, which works together with 6 GB of RAM to offer good performance. In addition, the terminal has 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded by microSD.

If what concerns you is its performance in photography, we tell you that the Galaxy M32 is capable of taking good quality photographs thanks to its 64 MP rear main camera. The experience is completed with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging of 25W.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

You can also take advantage of Black Friday to buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, a mid-range that landed in Spain just last October. The 6GB + 128GB version has a recommended retail price of 449 euros, but now at Amazon collapses to the 386 euros in the black version.

This Galaxy M52 5G has a beautiful design, with a thickness of 7.8 millimeters and a weight of 173 grams, being also a comfortable smartphone. Ride a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G ensures that all applications and games move smoothly.

This smartphone from the South Korean company also has a triple rear camera: 64 MP main, 12 MP wide angle and 5 MP macro. Charging the phone at noon will not be a necessity, since the 5,000 mAh battery offers a very good autonomy. In addition, it is compatible with 25W fast charge.

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe