These are the Amazon deals for Black Friday

Although the Good End is over that does not mean that the offers are too, so if you still do not buy the gifts for Christmas do not worry, because you can find some quite attractive discounts in Amazon during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Although both events originate in the United States, many stores in Mexico also join this celebration of offers every year, so as in the Good End, we recommend that you follow some tips to find good deals.

The company mentioned in a statement that, according to the AMVO, during these two dates the average purchase ticket will range between 1,000 and 3,000 pesos, so these 5 days of offers will again have offers on different products per day.

What will Amazon’s deals be on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday?

For Black Friday (November 25 and 26) the discounts that you will find in the store will be as follows:

Up to 40% discount on Skechers, Puma, Adidas, Nike and Under Armor.

Up to 20% discount on Garmin watches.

Up to 40% discount on gaming accessories.

Up to 25% discount on wireless headphones.

Up to 30% discount on televisions.

Up to 30% discount on video games.

Up to 30% discount on speakers and audio products.

Up to 20% discount on Wacom Tablets.

Up to 30% discount on accessories for cell phones and tablets.

Up to 30% discount on Nespresso coffee machines.

For Cyber ​​Monday (November 27, 28 and 29) the discounts will be the following:

Up to 30% discount on Fashion from Mexican Brands.

Up to 30% discount on portable LED projectors.

Up to 25% discount on cameras.

Up to 40% off on Fossil, Michael Kors and more smartwatches.

Up to 30% discount on Ray-Ban and Hawker.

Up to 30% discount on Seiko, Bulova and more.

Up to 35% discount on drawing and art items.

Up to 35% discount on Amazon Essentials.

Up to 40% discount on Dockers clothing.

Up to 40% discount on Levi’s clothing.

Up to 35% off on Flexi, Crocs, CAT and more.

And like every event with offers, Amazon will also have offers on its products: