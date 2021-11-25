The white sneakers that celebrities combine with dresses

Follow the lead of the actress and balance the delicacy of a puff-sleeved dress with a classic pair of white tennis shoessuch as the elevated leather design of Arigato.

Reese witherspoon

Low-top sneakers from Common Projects. Courtesy

Keep your style casual like Reese witherspoon using a pair of tennis perfect for minimalism. You will find a contrasting tab on the back of each design of Common Projects, plus a unique serial number.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski pairs a pair of Superga sneakers with a romantic dress. Getty Images

Cotu tennis by Superga. Courtesy

Next time you wear a mini-dress, raise the level of freshness with a couple of classic tennis of Superga, as the beloved pair of the supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.

Katie holmes

Katie Holmes wearing Esber cut-out design with a classic pair of Adidas sneakers. Getty Images / Bennett Raglin

Blanc low-top sneakers from Adidas. Courtesy

It carries the comfort and timelessness of some tennis with dress on your next outing, just like the actress did with her sleek design of Adidas.

Jennifer garner

As proof of her versatility, the Celine sneakers that Jennifer Garner paired with a maxi dress complemented the look. Getty Images

Celine Triomphe tennis. Courtesy

Join the trend of logos with the motif Celine’s Triomphe stamped on a pair of tennis extremely versatile.

Caro Daur

Like Caro Daur, pair a pair of sneakers with a coat for the perfect fall look. Getty Images

Gucci leather sneakers. Courtesy

Have fun wearing some platform tennis —Like the leather pair of Gucci– on your next outing.

Clotilde Courau

As a reminder of elegance, the sneakers that Clotilde Courau wore to Cannes stand out for their harmony alongside a minidress. Getty Images

Roger Vivier sneaker in leather with crystal embellishment. Courtesy

Add a touch of shine to a look dark floral with a pair of Roger Vivier sneakers with crystals.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com