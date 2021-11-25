The white sneakers that celebrities combine with dresses

Follow the lead of the actress and balance the delicacy of a puff-sleeved dress with a classic pair of white tennis shoessuch as the elevated leather design of Arigato.
Reese witherspoon
Keep your style casual like Reese witherspoon using a pair of tennis perfect for minimalism. You will find a contrasting tab on the back of each design of Common Projects, plus a unique serial number.
Emily Ratajkowski
Next time you wear a mini-dress, raise the level of freshness with a couple of classic tennis of Superga, as the beloved pair of the supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.
Katie holmes
It carries the comfort and timelessness of some tennis with dress on your next outing, just like the actress did with her sleek design of Adidas.
Jennifer garner
Join the trend of logos with the motif Celine’s Triomphe stamped on a pair of tennis extremely versatile.
Caro Daur
Have fun wearing some platform tennis —Like the leather pair of Gucci– on your next outing.
Clotilde Courau
Add a touch of shine to a look dark floral with a pair of Roger Vivier sneakers with crystals.
This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com