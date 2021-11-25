The Weeknd’s series The Idol to air on HBO

It’s confirmed: The Weeknd is coming to HBO. The “Blinding Lights” artist has co-created the drama series The Idol with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz will direct all six episodes and serve as an executive producer.

The series, which has been in development since this summer, focuses on the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and modern cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

“When talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, their subversive and revealing take on the cult of music was clear. The industry was unlike anything HBO had done before. Soon after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team and this dream came true, “said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBO.

You may also be interested in:

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Joins The Weeknd On The Idol Series

The cast consists of Lily-Rose Depp, Anne Heche, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Nico Hiraga, Tunde Adebimpe, Melanie Liburd, Steve Zissis, and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. Details about the rest of the cast are unknown, however, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Son, Sivan and Zissis will be series regulars, while Liburd, Adebimpe, Lauren, Hiraga and Heche will have recurring roles. The project will be only The Weeknd’s second role, having appeared alongside Adam Sandler in the film Uncut Gems, where he played himself.

Joe Epstein is serving as the project’s writer and showrunner. There is currently no release date for The Idol. @worldly