the video game surprises us with its first trailer that shows us the Spanish conquest in Mexico

‘Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale’ could be the most ambitious video game in the history of Mexico, promising an open world and a story set during the time of the Spanish conquest of Mexico in the 15th century.

The game developed by Meta Studios was announced in January 2021 and before the end of the year we already have its first trailer. ‘Mictlan’ uses Unreal Engine 5 as a graphics engine and the first impression is encouraging.

The video is set in Tlaxcala in October 1519, a detail that will be noticed from the beginning is that Nahuatl will be the main language of the game, supported by subtitles, although some characters will speak Spanish, but it is about the Spanish conquerors.

The first thing we see of the game will remind us a bit of ‘Assassin’ s Creed ‘Due to the way in which he uses stealth to eliminate enemies, the entire video will show us a very dark setting, taking advantage of the bonfires to illuminate some areas.

“Mictlán is a third-person action-adventure video game that takes place during the time of the Spanish conquest of Mexico in the 15th century. You will learn to use weapons, conjure magic, pray to the ancestral gods in order to survive the journey through Mictlán, the Valley of Death. “ “Mictlan is located in a fantasy world inspired by the cultures, customs and beliefs of pre-Hispanic civilizations. You will find yourself constantly immersed in a vast, multifaceted and dark open world. Explore levels set down to the smallest detail with depth and historical richness whose narrative appeals to the invaluable multicultural contribution of an irretrievable past. “

‘Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale’ aims to be released sometime in 2025 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5, counting in the future with a financing campaign by Kickstarter.

In Xataka Mexico we had the opportunity to chat with Guillermo Alarcón, creator of the game and CEO of Meta Studios, where he told us all the challenges to develop such an ambitious title.