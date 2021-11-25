the twilight of an idol

His role as Tom Hanson on the television series “21 Jump Street” made him a teenage idol. While working on the series, Depp acted in the movie “Edward Scissorhands”, the film directed by Tim Burton earned him his first nomination for Golden Globe and recognition by much of the critics.

He was nominated three times for an Oscar, including for his role in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), but never took the prized statuette.

Over the years, Johnny gained fame for his way of playing eccentric characters such as Willy Wonka or the captain Jack sparrow, as well as when I play one of his heroes, the journalist and heavy drug user Hunter S. Thompson, on “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.

Many of his loyal fans believe that the beginning of the decline of Johnny depp It was from 2012, when he separated from the French actress and singer Vanessa paradis after 14 years of relationship and two children, Lily-Rose and Jack.

With Paradis, Depp seemed to have found that stability that facilitated a conjunction between the eccentricities of a renowned actor and the true man with a big heart that he let glimpse on screen under peculiar characters.

The fall of Johnny Depp

Stories of his excesses, some mistreatment, strange behavior, alcohol and drug abuse had been circulating in Hollywood for a long time. Nobody seemed to care too much, it was not the first time that a star could walk the edges, but also star in hits that grossed billions of dollars around the world.

Depp’s image as synonymous with success began to wane with some of his box office failures. “The Lone Ranger” (2013), was called to be the franchise that took the post of “Pirates of the Caribbean”However, the terrible reception made the saga die with just one tape. “Mortdecai” (2015), the comedy in which he shares the bill with Gwyneth paltrow it was another notorious failure at the box office and in criticism.

Depp Heard.jpg Amber Heard and Johny Depp separated after 15 months of marriage AFP

In 2011 and while filming “The Rum Diary “, Depp met the model and actress Amber HeardAfter some time they began a relationship. In January 2014, they got engaged, and married in February 2015 in The Angels.

On May 23, 2016, Heard filed a lawsuit for divorce and days later obtained a restraining order, after declaring in court that “Throughout our relationship, Johnny verbally and physically abused me”.

In 2017, the actor took legal action against The Management Group, led by Joel and Robert Mandel, who managed its finances for 17 years. Depp accused them of spending millions without their permission and was claiming $ 25 million in damages.

They argued that the only person responsible for their financial problems was the artist himself, who had spent millions on crazy whims: wine in abundance, luxury homes, security, private planes.. Although this matter was closed in July 2018 with an agreement a month before the date set for the trial between both parties, it did nothing more than put the magnifying glass on Depp’s excesses.

“Johnny depp he is a wife abuser ”, the British newspaper headlined in April 2018 The Sun. The newspaper assumed that the actor had beaten his wife at the time, Amber Heard. The actor started a defamation lawsuit against The Sun and two years later the court ruled against Depp.

The trial caused great repercussions: photos of Heard’s beaten face, the video where the actor is seen drunk and insulting his then wife. Recordings also emerged in which she insults him and admits to throwing pots and pans at him.

Declarations of Winona ryder, Penelope Cruz and Vanesa Paradis defending the actor. There was even a joint statement in which the former couple admitted that their relationship had become “horribly toxic.”

The trial that the actor promoted in order to clear his name, or simply to chastise a newspaper considered tabloid, became a public derision that affected his career.

Depp was forced to give up his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the film series. “Fantastic animals” At the request of Warner Bros. Disney He has already confirmed that he does not want to have him for the sixth installment of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

It has been mentioned that Tim Burton an old acquaintance of Johnny, wants him to star in the future series of “Los Locos Adams” what are you preparing for Netflix. Although the Depp-Burton pairing is almost a guarantee brand, it seems difficult that given the controversies that have been generated around his figure, the streaming giant wants to give Depp the opportunity to find his way to redemption.