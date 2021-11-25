the teams that are already classified for the round of 16, those eliminated and those that are complicated

Diego Simeone is concerned about the performance of Atlético de Madrid, which reaches the last date forced to beat Porto to advance to the second round of the Champions League

In the absence of a date to complete the group stage of the Champions League, they are already 10 teams qualified for the round of 16 of the most important club tournament in Europe. And in that list there are several of importance that have not yet managed to secure the passage and, what is worse, they will play the last game in the area with the danger of being left out, as happens with the majority of Spaniards.

The 5-0 win by Germany’s Leipzig on their visit to Bruges, from Belgium paradoxically left both teams unable to advance in the tournament and made the 2-1 defeat of the Paris Saint-Germain in view of Manchester City, since they got their place in the next stage with that combination of results. It is even known that the English will be first in Group A and the French, with Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María, second. That will not change.

Scott Heppell

Lionel Messi suffered during PSG’s visit to Manchester City, but the classification was sealed despite the defeat (Scott Heppell /)

TO Bayern Munich, Ajax, Liverpool and Juventus, classified in the previous day, this Tuesday they joined Manchester United and Chelsea, and during Wednesday they were followed not only by City and PSG, but also Real Madrid and Inter Milan, who won their respective matches in Group D and will define the order at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the advantage that the Italians only use winning to take away the privileged place from Madrid.

The other four Spanish teams are engaged. Barcelona will visit Bayern Munich on December 8 looking for a win so as not to depend on the result between Dinamo and Benfica, which if they win will put the Catalans in trouble. If the Portuguese prevail over the Ukrainians, Barça will only be served by victory in Germany, given that in the event of a tie in points, the first thing that defines are the duels between them: Benfica beat Barcelona 3-0 at home and they equalized without so many in Spain.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Diego Simeone’s gestures during the match that his team, Atlético de Madrid, lost to Milan, Italy, 1-0 (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU /)

Atlético de Madrid He was not at all comfortable in Group B, but the fall in the final minutes of the team led by Diego Simeone put him on the edge of the abyss. After the 0-1 at home, he fell back to last place in the area, with the same score as his winner Milan and one less than Porto, and will go to Portugal on December 7 forced to win to relegate the locals in points and the Italians, who have the disadvantage of goals converted as visitors in matches against each other (1-2 and 0-1), if they ended up with the same units. Any other result that was not success will put him on the road to the colchoneros.

The summary of Milan’s triumph against Atlético de Madrid

Seville, With 6 points in the tightest Group, it must win yes or yes to Salzburg in Austria, which has 7 units, unrelated to what happens in the match between Lille (8) and Wolfburg (5). The team of Lucas Ocampos, Marcos Acuña and Alejandro “Papu” Gómez found an open window after the Germans defeated the Austrians.

At the same time, Villarreal, with Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Foyth, the second classified in zone F, led by Manchester United, will meet face to face with Atalanta. In Italy, it is enough for the Spaniards with a tie, because they arrive with one more point and three over Young Boys, already eliminated.

The teams classified to the round of 16:

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Chelsea

Juventus

Ajax

Liverpool

Manchester City

PSG

Real Madrid

Inter de Milan

Eliminated teams:

Leipzig

Witches

Besiktas

Sheriff

Shakhtar

Dynamo Kiev

Zenith

Malmö

Young boys

