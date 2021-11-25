The rise, fall and resurgence of your career

Keanu reeves He is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and around the world, his excellent work has allowed him to be the protagonist of unpublished films, however, and despite being at the top, he has also experienced painful circumstances that have marked his life and his artistic career.

With more than three decades of film career, Reeves has had an indecipherable presence, both as a hero of the film series ‘The Matrix’ (which grossed about $ 465.3 million at the global box office) or as the killer who loves movies. ‘John Wick’ dogs, even that man who looks sad while eating a sandwich, a photo that became a viral meme.

Dark Times in the Life of Keanu Reeves

Despite the enormous number of film projects, Reeves He has lived through difficult times in his life. From a young age, he faced one of the greatest betrayals that any child would like to experience: his father abandoned him. Years later, in the late nineties, together with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme, they had a son who unfortunately died in his mother’s womb.

The couple separated and two years later Syme was killed in a car accident. In addition to this, the death of one of his best friends River Phoenix (Joaquin Phoenix’s brother), who died on October 31, 1993, at the door of the Visper Room nightclub in Hollywood, adds to his misfortunes. They both starred in a Gus Van Sant film, ‘My Private Idaho’.

Keanu Reeves career rise

Reeves’ success on the internet has been inversely proportional to that of his box office releases: in the last decade, the actor has participated in more than 20 projects. In 2019, Reeves returned to the spotlight around the world thanks to the return on the big screen of the hit sagas of the 2000s: “Toy Story” and “The Matrix.” In Toy Story, Keanu Reeves dubbed the character B-Rool and in The Matrix he returned with his fourth installment this year.

His most recent revelation has been his long-awaited participation in the next premiere of John Wick 4, that’s right, with the success of the franchise John wick, the actor does not lack work. It seems that his noble personality remains intact, always sweet with the press and with his public, always humble and without showing off.

Reeves stays true to his ever-faithful signature “anti-star” figure. Although it is known that the actor does not live in a mansion, he does not like to live in luxury, he donates a large part of his income to charity. He has suffered and has survived a series of tragedies that involved the lives of his loved ones, before this, he teaches us that his existence is worth the same, he has not become a vulnerable person and of course he has left us incomparable life lessons.