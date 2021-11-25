The reason a daughter of Matt Damon doesn’t watch his movies

His career blossomed with The unstoppable Will Hunting (1997) after a decade in the industry with minor roles, but that project together with his inseparable friend Ben Affleck gave them both the Oscar for best original screenplay. And now, Matt Damon (50) confesses that it is a movie that his teenage daughter refuses to see.

“He refuses to see her. He doesn’t want to see any movie he’s in that could potentially be good. He just likes to rock me. Once my daughter said to me: ‘Hey, do you remember the movie you made, The Wall?’, ‘You mean The Great Wall’, I replied and he said ‘Dad, there was nothing good in that movie‘. It keeps my feet firmly on the ground, “Damon said in a statement on CBS Sunday Morning.

Although to be fair, critics also tore the 2016 film apart, a rare exception in a filmography full of hits and good films like the series of Bourne, Infiltrated (2006) Invictus (2009), Value of law (2010) or Interstellar (2014) to name a few.

But even if his daughters, he has four with his wife Luciana Bozán Barroso, do not see his films, Matt Damon assures that they respect his passion for cinema. “I like them to know that I love my job. They know that it takes a lot of time and dedication, and that it fills me up, “he says.

The ovation in Cannes

Damon attended the Cannes Film Festival to present out of competition Question of blood, a story about America today through Bill, the character he plays, but also about relationships and possible redemption. A film that moved and that earned him a ovation of several minutes that brought out her tears.

“I don’t have to look for any emotionWhether it’s joy or pain, because everything is near because there is much more at stake when you have children“, concludes Matt Damon. His daughters may not want to see their father’s films, but they are very present in them and in everything he does.