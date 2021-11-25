The offers have arrived to the Switch eShop!

Last week it was the turn of Europe, but now the offers have come to the eShop of the Nintendo Switch in our territory. The Big N announced that as part of these promotions, you can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on some first-party titles. Of course, we recommend you hurry because they will not be available for a long time.

The ‘Cyber ​​Deals’ They are already available in this digital store, and as I said before, you can only take advantage of them until on the 30th of this month. There is a huge variety of titles on sale, and here we have compiled some of the most interesting:

– New Super Mario Bros. U – 30%

– Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 30%

– Persona 5 Strikers – fifty%

– Monster Hunter Rise – 25%

– Super Mario Odyssey – 30%

– Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – 30%

– Skyrim – fifty%

– Subnautica – fifty%

– Little Nightmares II – 33%

– Astral Chain – 30%

– Cuphead – 30%

– Hades – 30%

– Spelunky 2 – twenty%

There are many more discounted titles, so I recommend you visit the eShop in your region for exact prices and games. Remember, they will only be available until November 30.

Editor’s note: Although Big N physical games hardly ever come down in price, luckily we have a number of constant promotions on the eShop. Without a doubt, it is a great time to acquire that game that you have been hunting for months.

Via: Nintendo