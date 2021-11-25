the most special Galaxy at a knockdown price for a limited time

Samsung offers you the most special edition of its high-end last year.

Submitted ago a scarce year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is the most personal version of the Galaxy S20, Samsung’s premium range of the past 2020. It is a mobile of high-end which includes some of the best features of its older brothers, even surpassing them in some respects.

We are talking about a high-end Galaxy that this Black Friday has received a cutout important in its price, both in the 4G and 5G versions. This way, if you are after the S20 FE, you will be happy to know that you can buy it from 549 euros in the brand’s online store, which includes free shipping, Samsung Rewards points, payment in installments and, of course, two-year warranty and Samsung support.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for 549 euros, and for 16 euros more, the 5G version

With a discount of more than 150 euros in both the 4G and 5G models, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the easiest way to have a high-performance mobile for a low price. By 549 euros in 4G version and 565 euros in 5G, you take a mobile with a spectacular display and all the photographic power of the Korean firm.

Available only until next Monday, this Black Friday offer will allow you to enjoy a mobile with one of the best Samsung front cameras, which stretches to 32 megapixel resolution. Something similar happens with your Super AMOLED display 6.5 inches and a refresh rate of 120Hz: you will be hard pressed to find a better panel in this price range.

At the autonomy level, it includes a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charge and 15W wireless charging. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and yes, it is ready to be updated to Android 11 and Android 12. As we pointed out in our analysis, it is one of the best phones in the Samsung catalog, especially thanks to its superb performance, work and art of its processor, which shines even more strongly in the model with 5G.

In short, if you have a budget of around 500 euros For your new mobile, the Galaxy S20 FE can be a very good purchase. Balanced and with all the guarantees of a mobile titan like Samsung, you can buy it at a special price only during these days of Black Friday and Cybermonday. Will you take advantage of the offer?

