The last champion left by Toluca leaves

Two more names were added to the list of casualties of Toluca for the Clausura 2022 tournament in which the Colombian Felipe Pardo was already.

It has been more than 11 years since the Toluca He was league champion for the last time in the 2010 Bicentennial tournament and the last of the players remaining in the Red Devils squad will be withdrawn for the next Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League. It’s about the midfielder Antonio Rios.

Antonio el Cocho Rios was registered with the first team of the Toluca Since the 2008 Apertura and although he did not play, he was part of the team that became champion in that tournament. His debut in the Mexican first division took place on January 18, 2009 and since then he has accumulated 26 tournaments with the Red Devils.

At 33 years of age, and after having played 367 league games with him Toluca, Antonio Rios will leave the Mexican club, according to information published by Blanca Ríos, a journalist for Fox Sports. At Grita Mexico Apertura tournament 2021, Cocho Ríos only participated 61 minutes in five games, one of them as a starter.

Lower in Toluca

After the removal of the Toluca in the playoffs against the Cougars, the departure of the Colombian midfielder became known Felipe Pardo, but there is also another footballer who will leave the ranks of the chorizo ​​team, he is the right back Rodrigo Salinas who belonged to the red club since the Clausura 2017 tournament and was accused of having gone to a party prior to the repechage match.

Regarding signings for the Clausura 2022 tournament, the technical director Hernán Cristante will be looking for him Toluca a central defender, a defensive midfielder and a forward center.