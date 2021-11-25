The guide to learning to rest and achieve physical and mental well-being

Sleeping less than necessary – which varies from person to person – leads to physiological and mental disorders, such as stress or anxiety, as well as having a negative impact the next day. But there are ways to break this cycle of exhaustion. The expert Jana Fernández tells us.

The World Sleep Society estimates that sleep problems threaten the health and quality of life of up to 45% of the world’s population, and more than twelve million Spaniards wake up with the feeling of not having had a restful sleep. For the Center for the Control and Prevention of Diseases, which depends on the Ministry of Health, not getting enough sleep has become a public epidemic.

Jana Fernández (Madrid, 1981) suffered firsthand the ravages of lack of sleep due to too strenuous work. It was the reading of The dream revolution, by Arianna Huffington, which set her off alarms, realizing that the lack of rest had made her character change. He decided to leave everything behind and dedicate himself body and soul to creating content and spreading the word about sleep and wellness. To do this, he trained with a Master in Sleep Physiology and has had the opportunity to interview experts in the field on his podcast. Now he has published Learn to rest (Editorial Platform) where he recounts how out of sync our work, social and cultural clocks are with respect to our biological clock and explains what happens in our body when we sleep and what are the consequences of sleep deprivation for our Health.

HOW LONG DO WE NEED TO SLEEP? AND HOW LONG DO WE SLEEP? The amount of time we need to sleep varies between individuals, but generally changes as we age. The National Sleep Foundation suggests that school-age children (5-10 years) need 10-11 hours of sleep, adolescents (10-17 years) need 8.5-9.5 hours, and adults 7-9 hours. . According to data from the National Health Survey, nearly 30% of adults reported an average of 6 hours of sleep per day in 2005-2007.3 In 2009, only 31% of high school students reported that they slept at least 8 hours on a normal night during the class period.

“No matter how healthy and ecological you eat, how well planned your training is, how many hours you dedicate to yoga and meditation … If you don’t rest, if you don’t allow your body to restore, regenerate, recover and it restarts every day, you are lost, “says Jana, who reminds us that people who do not get enough sleep are also more likely to suffer from chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, depression and obesity, as well as cancer, with higher mortality and lower quality of life and productivity. “We must transform the idea of ​​success to the point of exhaustion that they have sold us as the only way to personal and professional fulfillment.”

To achieve this goal, the book raises what it calls The 7 D’s method of rest “Which are but each of the steps I had to take to get out of a depression due to exhaustion that stopped me in my tracks for two months.” The steps, very briefly, are the following:

1. Decision. Choose how you want to organize your life, including here time with what is important to you.

2. Discipline. New habits and commitment to fulfill them.

3. Diet and sport. A personalized nutritional plan. Varied, constant physical exercise and if possible with natural light.

4. Sleep. Maintain schedules and physical exercise routines, beware of overeating, alcohol and electronic devices.

5. Slow down. Time to think, quit addiction to haste, give value to waiting and doing nothing.

6. Disconnect. Maintaining a prolonged neuronal activity, that is, not letting the brain rest, produces mental fatigue. The challenge is to shield time, value solitude and silence, look for them.

7. Enjoy. What is it? Fernández establishes six parameters that make it up: attitude, love, gratitude, self-compassion, enthusiasm and moments.

Jana Fernández encourages us to carry out a deep review of our life, our routines and customs, to arrive at a diagnosis of what we are doing wrong and that leads us down the path of stress. It is the basis for, with your help, to propose a new, calmer and more pleasant stage in our life.

