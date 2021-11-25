The Google Pixel 6a will have the processor of the Pixel 6 and the camera of the Pixel 5

The first features of the Google Pixel 6a have been leaked: 12-megapixel dual rear camera and Tensor processor.

The first leaks on the assumption Google Pixel 6a they arrive with a dropper. A few days ago, we could already take a look at what would be the final design of the new affordable smartphone from Google, with a great resemblance to the current Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and a more compact format.

Now, new clues suggest that the Pixel 6a will keep other similarities with the Pixel 6 beyond the design.

Tensor processor and dual rear camera on the Pixel 6a

As discovered by examining the code for the latest version of the Google camera app, “bluejay” is the code name that Google would have given the Pixel 6a. Thanks to this information, we know that the terminal will equip a 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 main camera.

Those of you familiar with the Pixel family walkthrough will know that this is the same sensor that Google has used in its devices from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5a, through the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5. And, the truth is that it cannot be said that the results have been bad despite being a sensor oriented to the mid-low range.

Logically, the use of a sensor smaller and outdated than the Samsung GN1 of 50 megapixels that mount the Pixel 6, will imply certain quality losses that Google will be forced to supply through software.

This camera will not come alone: ​​we will also find one 12 megapixel Sony IMX386 secondary camera, associated with a ultra wide angle lens. Finally, we hope to see a 8 megapixel Sony IMX388 8 megapixel camera on the front.

In addition to all that, it has been discovered that this model will equip the same GS101 processor – known as Tensor– that equip the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Therefore, it is expected that the terminal offers a similar power and efficiency to those of the more expensive models.

The Pixel 6a should arrive in the middle of next year 2022, succeeding the Pixel 5a launched in Japan and the United States a few months ago. For now, this is all that is known about the new device.

Related topics: Google, Google Pixel, Mobile

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe