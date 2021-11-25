The film starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson is on track to become the most watched in Netflix history.

“Red Notice”, the new tape of Netflix starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, it broke an impressive record in its premiere on the streaming platform. And it is that according to the same Netflix, this new film has become the most watched film on its opening day and also accumulated a 92% acceptance on the Rotten Tomatoes movie review page.

And now, the ambitious production of Netflix is on its way to becoming the most watched movie in the history of this streaming platform after the first 28 days in the catalog. In fact, the figures already place it in second place in the ranking, which is the following:

Bird Box 282,020,000 views

282,020,000 views Red Notice 277,900,000 views

277,900,000 views Tyler rake 231,340,000 views

231,340,000 views The Irishman 214,570,000 views

214,570,000 views My first kiss 2 209,250,000 views

209,250,000 views 6 in the shade 205,470,000 views

205,470,000 views Spenser confidential 197,320,000 views

197,320,000 views Enola Holmes 189,900,000 views

189,900,000 views Army of dead 186,540,000 views

186,540,000 views The old guard 185,710,000 views

This action film with touches of comedy revolves around an agent of the FBI (Johnson) and an elusive con man (Reynolds), who devise a strange alliance to hunt down the world’s most wanted and mysterious art thief (Gadot).

In the advances of “Red Notice”, which premiered on the digital platform last 12th of November, shows the characters of Johnson and Reynolds playing cat and mouse with the role of Gadot in a chase around the world.

The director and screenwriter of this film is Rawson Marshall Thurber, who already knew what it was to work with Johnson since they both shared credits on the tapes “Central Intelligence” (2016) and “Skyscraper” (2018).

“Rawson Marshall Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that I and my colleagues and accomplices, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, are looking forward to shooting”, he claimed Johnson, who is also listed as a producer with his company Seven Bucks Productions, when the project was announced in 2019.

“I admire Netflix’s ambition to become one of the largest studios in the world (…). Their unbridled enthusiasm for ‘Red Notice’ is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale.”he added.

Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds are three of the most popular stars of Hollywood right now and all of them have made headlines in recent months for their latest movies.

A) Yes, Johnson triumphed with adventure comedy “Jungle Cruise” (2021), Gadot gave continuity to the phenomenon of “Wonder Woman” with the eighties “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020) and Ryan reynolds has achieved one of the few recent successes in theaters that is neither an adaptation nor part of a saga with a humorous look at the world of video games from “Free Guy” (2021).