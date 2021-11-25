The best cheap tablet you can buy this Black Friday is from Samsung and it does not cost even 150 euros

This Samsung tablet is a highly recommended purchase: for 139 euros you have an inexpensive and very competent Android tablet.

Are you after a good cheap tablet to buy this Black Friday? If so, you will like to know that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, one of the newest affordable tablets from the Korean firm, has a very interesting discount.

Only during this Black Friday you can get it at a limited price of 139 euros, 30 euros below its usual price of 169 euros. It is a tablet with 8.7 inch screen perfect for gifts and that stands out for its compact size and battery. Also, as part of an exclusive promotion, it comes with two months of YouTube Premium included, a small detail from Samsung and Google valued at almost 20 euros.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for 139 euros in the official Samsung store

Available with free shipping In Samsung’s own online store, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite works superbly as an entertainment center or as a student tool. It has a 8.7 inch screen and reduced frames, as well as a design of barely 8 millimeters thick and 366 grams of weight.

At the battery level, it has a capacity of 5,100mAh and it is compatible with 15W fast charging, characteristics that give it generous times in terms of duration and recharge. Besides, for the price it has (remember that it is only 139 euros), it includes a not inconsiderable photographic section. We have one 8 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel front more than enough to go out with dignity in video calls.

It also comes with sound Dolby Atmos, 3GB of RAM, Android 11 and a 32GB storage that stretches to the Terabyte thanks to its microSD card slot. We also have a USB-C connector and an intuitive gesture system courtesy of Samsung One UI with which it will be very, very easy. take advantage of to this Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

In short, whether you are looking for a practical and inexpensive technological gift or you want a affordable tablet For use with children or for studies, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a highly recommended purchase this Black Friday, especially within the segment of cheap tablets, where you will hardly find better for this price.

