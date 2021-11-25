The Batman: Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson is ‘perfect’ for the role

The batman is the new film adaptation of Gotham’s celebrated Dark Knight. The character, who has been embodied by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale, return with a new movie in 2022, adding a different take on the bat man from DC Cmics, this time embodied by Robert Pattinson. Applauded by Christopher Nolan, it is now Zoe kravitz, actress who plays Catwoman in the film, the one that is full of praise.

Robert Pattinson’s talent continues to amaze his co-stars

“Rob is perfect for this role. He has been incredible. His transformation is out of this world.”Kravitz explained to Variety (he ComicBook). “Matt Reeves, as director, puts his soul in the set and cares a lot about the characters. “I’m very excited that he can go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans like it because we work a lot on this,” she explained in relation to Reeves’ work as a filmmaker, who had to stop filming because of the coronavirus and finish the movie months later.

Along with Selina Kyle, in The batman We will have other classic characters from Gotham mythology such as Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Enigma (Paul Dano). “There was something very special and magical in the way that Pattinson and Kravitz faced each other as characters from the beginning,” explained the aforementioned Matt Reeves on the on-screen chemistry between Batman and Catwoman. “And I knew right away. I was thinking: ‘Well there is something really classy about all this‘”Aada.” We know that they are friends off the screen. And the truth, that chemistry was noticed from the beginning, you can see the connection that both had outside in a completely natural way. I observed it when we were filming and it was going to more “, concludes the own filmmaker.

The batman hit theaters on March 4, 2022.