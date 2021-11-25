Sylvester Stallone sells Rocky’s boxing gloves

If you need a little extra motivation while exercising, there is nothing better than emulating one of the most famous athletes in cinema. That’s right, we are talking about Rocky Balboa himself. Actor (and style icon) Sylvester Stallone has started an online store that sells a series of exercise clothes based on the magnificent 1976 film, which he wrote and starred in.

The clothing line includes a selection of gray hoodies and sweatshirts, so you can experience your own iconic workout montage, a T-shirt advertising Shamrock Meats Inc. featuring a depiction of Rocky pounding meat, and an identical black fedora hat. Stallone continues to lead in the movies of Believe, as well as a Rocky-inspired boxing robe, with “Italian Stallion” emblazoned on the back. “Top quality and great memories,” Stallone wrote of the robe on social media.

The collection also includes nods to Stallone’s other more well-known character, John Rambo. A military-style overshirt with J. Rambo stitched across the chest will cost you $ 125.

But Stallone doesn’t just sell movie supplies and memorabilia; You can also buy authentic Tuf-Wear boxing gloves, which he calls “the great equalizer,” and which promises you will feel like “getting hit with a bowling ball” in your next sparring workout. “Mr. T almost showed me my own liver with this glove,” he says in a promotional video on Instagram. “When you hit with these … it hurts.”

You can find all the items on SlyStalloneShop.com

