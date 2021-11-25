Sylvester Stallone recounts death threats he received filming ‘Rambo IV’

The saga of ‘Rambo‘is one of the most loved by fans of Sylvester Stallone And the actor has had a great time playing the legendary American war veteran. But it seems that the hardest moments of the saga came in the fourth installment of the franchise.

‘Rambo IV’, which was the title of the film he released in 2008, was shot in Burmia, in ancient Myanmar. At that time the country was in a critical situation since they were in a civil war that was very hard.

And Stallone has not forgotten how hard it was to roll there during that time, coming to admit that during filming they death threats came: “Yes, they came to me constantly. It was a very dangerous part of the world. Many people disappeared. “

In closing, Stallone explains: “They didn’t want us to shoot the movie there. It’s a malicious civil war that has gone on for 60 years and no one knows because they have kept it a secret“.

Sylvester Stallone will be in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Sylvester Stallone will return to the MCU in the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. The actor entered the Marvel universe in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ and it seems that they are delighted with his role in the second film.

It seems that Stallone and James Gunn They couldn’t have a better relationship, since after the director chose him to appear in the second installment of ‘Suicide Squad‘, they will work together again.

And through his Instagram account he has confirmed that he will repeat with James Gunn in this new installment of Phase 4 of the MCU: “For those interested in what happens behind the cameras for the making of a film … this is a small part. Face duplication. Cinema is becoming a science. ”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ will premiere on May 23, 2023, so we will have to wait to enjoy again Starhawk.

Surely you are interested in:

Sylvester Stallone reveals he nearly died shooting this scene from ‘Rocky IV’