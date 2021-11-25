Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S

Luke is the newest character coming to Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition as DLC this November 29 and will be the last to arrive at the title that is already closing its doors to more content. It is almost an open secret that Capcom is working on what will be Street Fighter 6, in fact, in the fall live, the director of the IP, Takayuki Nakayama and the producer, Shuhei Matsumoto discussed the next installment of the legendary IP. and the relevance that Luke’s character would have in the game’s story.

Street Fighter 5 was a roller coaster, a title full of problems at first, incomplete, that had to win back the fans despite the relevance of its name. Unfortunately, it was also the great absentee of the genre on Xbox, since the title only made it to Playstation and PC, which seems to have contributed to its not so good reception by the public.

Capcom prepares the next edition of Street Fighter

Matsumoto indicated that already in 2022 we would have news of the next step in the series: “The farewell to Street Fighter 5 is more of a“ see you soon ”than a“ goodbye ”. Next year we will be able to tell you more about what is coming ”.

If we stick to the rumors (which are never lacking in these cases), Street Fighter 6 should have arrived in 2021 but a repertoire of development problems would have delayed the launch and would have caused the departure of Capcom of Yoshinori Ono, the director of the franchise. .

Everything seems to indicate that the new installment of Ryu and Ken will correct their past errors and would arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S as well as PC, PS4 and PS5 although the confirmations seem to be around the corner.