Sofia Vergara voices the villain of Koati, a series that premieres in Blim

Alejandro Quince

Mexico / 11.25.2021





Koati follows Nachi’s story, a coati that accompanied by other endemic animals of the Latin American fauna, seeks his place in the land of Xo, and in this quest he learns the importance and meaning of family. Tape is co-produced by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony, e includes an outstanding group of Latino filmmakers that focused on presenting a face from Latin America rarely represented in traditional and animation cinema.

“It is a project that excites me a lot because it is related to the Latino culture. The writers did a beautiful job recreating the life of the animals; the fauna and flora of the Amazon rainforest, something very exotic that the world has not seen in the way we are showing it in this film ”, explained actress Sofía Vergara.

For the Colombian actress, this film is a great opportunity to show Latino children who have lived in the United States, or outside their countries, this fauna, “animals that don’t know and haven’t even heard of, and that many of them are in danger of extinction. It was also a very important opportunity for use latin talent, to give work to this spectacular cast that we do not always have the opportunity to use. It is a project by Latinos for Latinos, ”he explained.

Koati, a bilingual project

Koati has two versions, one in English and one in Spanish. hand in hand with some of the Latin celebrities most loved today. Adriana Barraza, Evaluna Montaner, Daniel Sosa and Sebastián Villalobos (Sebas) are some of the actors who join Vergara in the Spanish version of the film.

Sofía also highlighted the unique relevance of the film, since, being made by Latino filmmakers, has an important validity within the Latino community that contributes to the union and exposure of culture, through a friendly environment that is characterized by bringing together large audiences.

“The movie has something for everyone. We hope you all like it because we think it will attract your attention parents because they will feel nostalgia for their countries, and children will learn something, because the film has a message, which is to protect and care for natureIn addition to how important family is, ”he added.

After a first period of distribution in selected cinemas in the United States, Koati arrives today in Mexico through Blim TV with the intention of continuing to conquer audiences within the continent and emphasize the importance of cinema as a means of raising awareness of fauna in Latin America and their care.

