Shock in the soccer of Brazil and Japan by the sudden death of a 23-year-old player

Riuler Oliveira, a Brazilian footballer who played in the Japanese league, died this Tuesday morning because of a heart attack at just 23 years old, his club, Shonan Bellmare, reported today.

“We deeply regret the sudden news of his death,” said the Japanese first division team, in which the Brazilian footballer has been a member since October 2020. “The club wishes to express its most sincere condolences to Oliveira’s family and friends.” reads the statement.

With deep sadness, we regret or the death of the athlete Riuler de Oliveira, aged 23 years. No Clube do Povo, or athlete fez part of the Celeiro de Ases e conquest or Gaucho U-20 Championship of 2018. We lend our solidarity to all friends and family. pic.twitter.com/zA7qOj9eLR – Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) November 23, 2021

The Brazilian midfielder began his career in Asia in 2019, where he played for several dozen Japanese, such as JFC Miyazaki and briefly for FC Osaka in 2020.

In his native country, his previous clubs also mourned the loss and fired him on the networks with different messages to his family.

Born in the city of Bastos on January 25, 1998, Oliveira began his career in the lower divisions of Sao Paulo. He went through Coritiba in 2015, Athletico Paranaense in 2016 and Internacional de Porto Alegre in 2018. In addition, he played seven games in the Brazilian Under-17 National Team.