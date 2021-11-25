Sequins to shine as celeb on New Years and Christmas

Our editors independently selected these articles, because we think you will enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were updated at the time of publication of this article.

Reflect the light that lives within you and transmit it on your clothes with the most beautiful pieces that integrate divine sparkling sequins that celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudon, Zion Moreno, Lady Gaga and Kate Middleton have not stopped wearing lately.

1. No Boundaries Blouse: The perfect model for all women who love the color pink! We love the fact that it has a form-fitting cut with a peplum very feminine that you can take with jeans during the day or skirts to go out at night. Price $ 7 (Original $ 11.96)

Walmart

2. Nasty Gal’s shirt: Feel like a disco ball this season when you leave the house wearing this shacket, one of the overshirts that all the stars are wearing this year and that you will adore because it has fun fringes that dance with every movement you take. Price $ 32.70 (Original $ 109)

Nasty Gal

3. Stradivarius skirt: Get away from the conventional and bring out your wild side with the leopard print like the one that the famous ones wear, but now boost your look with sequins perfect for women who love the Animal Print. Price $ 29.90

Stradivarius

4. Style Cheat Blouse: Add this divine sparkly blouse to your everyday wardrobe and add a flirty touch to your day, especially when worn with one of the denim jackets for casual fashionistas. Price $ 40

Asos

5. Missguided dress: We adore this night version of the slip dress, the dress of the celebs that you will wear this summer and that now you can also take to your holiday parties this fall and winter. Price $ 49

Missguided

6. H&M dress: This is a similar version to the previous model, but in a longer cut for those more formal events that require you to look spectacular. Finish your outfit and buy one of the coats teddy that celebrities love without wasting millions. Price $ 49.99

H&M

7. Express skirt: The perfect party skirt thanks to its pleated design and sparkling sequins. We love the elastic waistband that ensures a comfortable fit and fits perfectly with any blouse or Body suit to create the ideal outfit. Price $ 79.99 (Original $ 98)

Express

8. Bershka dress: Dance the night away in this two-tone backless geometric sequin dress. Finish off your outfit and go for celebrity-cut clutches for that sophisticated, feminine touch. Price $ 69.90

Bershka

9. Eloquii pants: Parade through the streets in these wonderful sparkly sequined pants and combine it with one of the divine tops that are setting trends with puff sleeves for that glamorous touch. Price $ 29.99 (Original $ 40)

Walmart

10. Missguided Corset: This Christmas and New Year bet on the corset, the sexy garment that captivated the celebs from Hollywood and that now you can use day or night alike, you just have to go for it and combine it with high-waisted pieces to make it look more sophisticated. Price $ 49

Missguided

11. Nasty Gal pants: Implement multi-colored striped garments like the ones that celebrities love, but now give it a more retro touch with this model that creates a very optical illusion. cool and that has very elegant tones. Price $ 38.70 (Original $ 129)

Nasty Gal

12. Stradivarius set: Elevate your outfits with crop tops like those who do not stop wearing the famous and give it a very sensual touch by adding one of the miniskirts to look like a Hollywood star with this divine set of sequins. Top price $ 29.90 Skirt price $ 45.90

Stradivarius

13. H&M dress: Feel very comfortable during those family dinners with this divine dress that has an effect tie dye, the trend that the famous do not stop using and that you can complement with one of the mini bags in which the famous carry only the essentials and that you must have. Price $ 49.99

H&M

14. Whistles Suki Skirt: We have fallen in love with this divine long skirt with sequins in aquamarine tone. Implement pieces in a white tone to give it a cleaner and more luxurious look, which will look more cool if you add one of the bra tops cooler to show off sexy like celebrities Price $ 135 (Original $ 220)

Asos

15. Sack of Express: Let’s not forget those work parties in which you relax and enjoy living with your co-workers, which you can attend impeccably in this jacket that will look wonderful with your shirt dresses, ideal for transitioning from the home office to the office. Price $ 94.80 (Original $ 158)

Express

