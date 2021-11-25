Selena Gomez: The singer’s mother was about to lose her life after a health problem

Although in recent weeks the supposed romance Come in Selena Gomez and Chris Evans has monopolized the spotlight, the mother of the actress and singer it has become a trend recently.

Photo: Archive

Selena Gomez’s mother was about to lose her life

Mandy teefey, mother of the interpreter of ‘Dance with Me‘revealed that he lived a tough battle against a disease that almost cost him his life.

Through your official account Instagram, revealed that a case of double pneumonia led her to be very serious health and even shared with all his followers some photographs of his stay in the hospital.

“They told me I had days to live. I had miraculous doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep going, I fought, the doctors fought and I was one of the few that managed to get out,” he mentioned in the post what did he share in bliss social network.

Mandy teefey He also took the opportunity to reveal that after appearing on the cover of the magazine Entrepreneur, she received a series of messages from some users who offered to help her lose weight.

Selena Gomez remains silent

Photo: Archive

Until now, Selena Gomez no information related to the health status of his mother.